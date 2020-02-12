Rotterdam Open Tennis: Rohan Bopanna, Denis Shapovalov Enter Quarterfinals

India's Rohan Bopanna teamed up with Canada's Denis Shapovalov to enter the quarter-finals of the Rotterdam Open with a hard-fought victory over Australia's John Peers and Michael Venus.
The Indo-Canadian pair defeated Peers-Venus 7-6 6-7 10-8 in a thrilling match at the ATP 500 event.
After winning the first set tie-break, the duo of Bopanna and Shapovalov lost the second in another close tie-break, as fortunes fluctuated.
However, the 39-year-old Bopanna brought all his experience into play and was helped by Shapovalov's resolve to fight till the end.
Bopanna and Shapovalov will next face the fourth-seeded pair of Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau on Thursday.
