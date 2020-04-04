April 04, 2020
Poshan
Rohit Sharma And David Warner World's Best T20 Openers, Says Tom Moody

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody has said that given a choice, he would want to have David Warner and Rohit Sharma open the innings for him in T20 cricket

PTI 04 April 2020
Former all-rounder Tom Moody on Saturday picked India's Rohit Sharma and fellow Australian David Warner as best opening batsmen in T20 cricket. (More Cricket News)

Moody is also a well-known coach and commentator.

In a question and answer session, the 54-year-old also picked Chennai Super Kings as his favourite IPL team and M S Dhoni favourite captain.

"Tough call, but I would be more than happy with @davidwarner31
and @ImRo45 (Rohit)," Moody wrote on his twitter page when asked about the best opening batsmen in T20s.

There is an abundance of cricketing talent in India but amongst the emerging ones, Moody feels Shubman Gill "stands out". Gill has played two ODIs for India and has also made the Test team but is yet to get a game.

Moody, who has coached multiple IPL teams, believes New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is blessed with the best cricketing brain and Ravindra Jadeja is his favourite Indian fielder.

Asked about his favourite Indian cricketer, Moody picked skipper Virat Kohli.

