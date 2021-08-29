August 29, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Rohit Chamoli Clinches Gold For India In Asian Junior Boxing

Rohit Chamoli Clinches Gold For India In Asian Junior Boxing

Chamoli, who hails from Chandigarh, rallied after losing the opening round to prevail 3-2 in the hard-fought contest and win gold in 48kg

PTI 29 August 2021, Last Updated at 5:07 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Rohit Chamoli Clinches Gold For India In Asian Junior Boxing
India's Rohit Chamoli (in Red) celebrates after winning the gold medal at the ASBC Asian Junior Boxing Championships in Dubai on Sunday
Courtesy: BFI
Rohit Chamoli Clinches Gold For India In Asian Junior Boxing
outlookindia.com
2021-08-29T17:07:06+05:30

National champion Rohit Chamoli (48kg) defeated Mongolia's Otgonbayar Tuvshinzaya in an intense final to clinch the gold in the Asian Junior Boxing Championships in Dubai on Sunday. (More Sports News)

Chamoli, who hails from Chandigarh, rallied after losing the opening round to prevail 3-2 in the hard-fought contest.

Later tonight, Gaurav Saini (70kg) and Bharat Joon (+81kg) will fight for gold medals in the men's competition.

Muskan (46kg), Vishu Rathee (48kg), Tanu (52kg), Aanchal Saini (57kg), Nikita (60kg), Mahi Raghav (63kg), Rudrika (70kg), Pranjal Yadav (75kg), Sanjana (81kg) and Kirti (+81kg) will be competing in the girls' finals.

India have already won six bronze medals in the junior event after Devika Ghorpade (50kg), Aarzoo (54kg) and Supriya Rawat (66kg) lost in the girls semi-finals while Ashish (54kg), Anshul (57kg) and Ankush (66kg) also claimed bronze in the boys' event.

In the last Asian Junior Championships held in 2019 in Fujairah, UAE, India had finished third with 21 medals (six gold, nine silver and six bronze).

The gold medallists in the junior category will be awarded with USD 4,000 while USD 2,000 and 1,000 will be given to the silver and bronze medal winners respectively.

On Monday, 15 Indian boxers will fight for gold in the youth event.

Nivedita (48kg), Tamanna (50kg), Simran (52kg), Neha (54kg), Preeti (57kg), Preeti Dahiya (60kg), Khushi (63kg), Sneha (66kg), Khushi (75kg), Tanishbir (81kg) will be in action in the women's category.

Among men, Vishvanath Suresh (48kg), Bishwamitra Chongtham (51kg), Jaydeep Rawat (71kg), Vanshaj (64kg) and Vishal (80kg) will fight their finals.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Mirabai Chanu's Tokyo Olympics Silver Medal Is 'Oxygen' For Weightlifting, Says Karnam Malleswari

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Dubai Boxing AIBA (Boxing) Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos