﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Rohan Bopanna, Denis Shapovalov Advance To Montreal Masters Semi-Final

Rohan Bopanna, Denis Shapovalov Advance To Montreal Masters Semi-Final

The Indo-Canadian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov got a walkover in their quarterfinal clash against France's Benoit Paire and Swiss Stan Wawrinka

PTI 10 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Rohan Bopanna, Denis Shapovalov Advance To Montreal Masters Semi-Final
Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov will now face the Dutch duo of Robin Haase and Wesley Koolhof in the semi-final.
Courtesy: Twitter
Rohan Bopanna, Denis Shapovalov Advance To Montreal Masters Semi-Final
outlookindia.com
2019-08-10T13:43:42+0530

India's Rohan Bopanna and his partner Denis Shapovalov progressed to the semi-final of the men's doubles event at the ATP Montreal Masters at Montreal after receiving walkover from their opponents.

The Indo-Canadian got a walkover in their quarterfinal clash against France's Benoit Paire and Swiss Stan Wawrinka.

Bopanna and Shapovalov will now face the Dutch duo of Robin Haase and Wesley Koolhof in the semifinal.

The unseeded duo of Bopanna and Shapovalov had knocked out the fourth seed French pair of Nichola Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin before defeating Kyle Edmund and Taylor Fritz in straight sets in the round of 16.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Rohan Bopanna Montreal Tennis Sports
Next Story : World Cup-Winning England Spinner Adil Rashid Ruled Out For Rest Of Season
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From PTI
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters