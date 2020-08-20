August 20, 2020
Corona
Robert Lewandowski Joins Cristiano Ronaldo In Exclusive Champions League Club

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski became the second man to hit 15 Champions League goals in a single season after Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski's header to crown Bayern Munich's 3-0 Champions League semi-final victory over Lyon gave him a place in the competition's history alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. (More Football News)

It was the Poland striker's 15th goal in this season's tournament, part of a remarkable haul of 55 across all competitions.

Ronaldo is the only other player to hit that number, although he has incredibly done so on three occasions – each time in successful campaigns for Real Madrid.

In 2013-14, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner struck an unmatched 17, while he scored 16 and 15 in 2015-16 and 2017-18 respectively.

Lewandowski has now scored in nine consecutive Champions League matches.

Only Ronaldo in 2018 (11) and fellow former Manchester United favourite Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2003 (also nine) have netted in as many successive outings.

