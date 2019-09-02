Rishabh Pant Beats MS Dhoni To Script New Test Milestone

﻿
Rishabh Pant, the 21-year-old wicket-keeper batsman, on Sunday (September 1) claimed his 50th victim in his 11th Test, while MS Dhoni had taken 15 Tests to get to the milestone.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 September 2019
In December last year, Rishabh Pant had equalled the world record for most catches in a Test by a wicket-keeper when he snared 11 Australian batsmen at Adelaide Oval.
Rishabh Pant became the fastest Indian wicket-keeper to claim 50 dismissals in Test cricket, surpassing former India captain MS Dhoni.

The 21-year-old wicket-keeper batsman on Sunday (September 1) claimed his 50th victim in his 11th Test while Dhoni had taken 15 Tests to get to the landmark. (2nd TEST, DAY 3 HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD | CRICKET NEWS

Pant took an easy catch to dismiss West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite off an Ishant Sharma delivery in the second innings of the hosts in the second Test.

In December last year, Pant had equalled the world record for most catches in a Test by a wicket-keeper when he snared 11 Australian batsmen at Adelaide Oval.

Meanwhile India inched closer to a series sweep, the hosts declared the second innings at 168 for four setting West Indies an improbable 468 run-target. In reply the hosts ended the day on 45 for 2.

(PTI)

Rishabh Pant Mahendra Singh Dhoni India national cricket team India's tour of West Indies 2019 Cricket
