Rest Virat Kohli Ahead Of 2019 Cricket World Cup: Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan, the former England captain on Sunday said that the current Indian skipper Virat Kohli should be given a rest ahead of the upcoming 2019 Cricket World Cup.

His comments came moments after Royal Challengers Bangalore' (RCB) four-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals (DC). The team slumped to their sixth consecutive loss in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.

"If India are smart they rest @imVkohli now for the World Cup ... Give him some time off before the big event ... #IPL2019," Vaughan posted on his Twitter account.

After facing their sixth consecutive defeat, RCB recorded the joint-worst start to an IPL season. Previously Delhi Daredevils also recorded six losses in a row in 2013.

Ahead of the IPL, Indian coach Ravi Shastri had also expressed his concern for players' full participation in the tournament.

India takes on South Africa in their first game in the upcoming World Cup on June 5.

(ANI)