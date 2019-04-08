﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Rest Virat Kohli Ahead Of 2019 Cricket World Cup: Michael Vaughan

Rest Virat Kohli Ahead Of 2019 Cricket World Cup: Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said that Indian captain Virat Kohli should have some rest ahead of the 2019 Cricket World Cup

08 April 2019
Rest Virat Kohli Ahead Of 2019 Cricket World Cup: Michael Vaughan
Virat Kohli bears the brunt of an underperforming RCB team in IPL
PTI Photo
Rest Virat Kohli Ahead Of 2019 Cricket World Cup: Michael Vaughan
outlookindia.com
2019-04-08T19:42:24+0530
Also Read

Michael Vaughan, the former England captain on Sunday said that the current Indian skipper Virat Kohli should be given a rest ahead of the upcoming 2019 Cricket World Cup.

His comments came moments after Royal Challengers Bangalore' (RCB) four-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals (DC). The team slumped to their sixth consecutive loss in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.

"If India are smart they rest @imVkohli now for the World Cup ... Give him some time off before the big event ... #IPL2019," Vaughan posted on his Twitter account.

After facing their sixth consecutive defeat, RCB recorded the joint-worst start to an IPL season. Previously Delhi Daredevils also recorded six losses in a row in 2013.

Ahead of the IPL, Indian coach Ravi Shastri had also expressed his concern for players' full participation in the tournament.

India takes on South Africa in their first game in the upcoming World Cup on June 5.

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Virat Kohli Michael Vaughan Cricket - IPL Cricket World Cup 2019 Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : BJP Manifesto For Lok Sabha Elections Focuses On Citizenship Bill, Ram Mandir And Farmers' Income
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters