Monday, Dec 20, 2021
Refugee Soccer: Utah Group Brings The Beautiful Game To Afghans Awaiting Placement

Refugee Soccer's Adam Miles said it plans to organise matches with Afghans who fled the country this summer. Thousands of Afghans are reportedly living on a military base near El Paso as they wait for placement in homes around the country.

Refugee Soccer is trying to gather equipment and help place Afghans on mainstream soccer clubs. | AP Photo

2021-12-19T23:49:33+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 19 Dec 2021, Updated: 19 Dec 2021 11:49 pm

Refugee Soccer organizes soccer teams of those who’ve settled in Utah. They gather equipment and help place players on mainstream soccer clubs. (More Football News)

“Really the mission is to bridge the gap between mainstream and refugee communities,” Executive Director Adam Miles told KSL NewsRadio.

It’s Miles who is now leading a group of 10 volunteers to a military base in New Mexico after Christmas to play soccer with Afghans who fled the country this summer.

According to Miles, thousands of Afghans are living on the base near El Paso as they wait for placement in homes around the country.

Miles and his team will head there after Christmas and stay through the first of the year. “Three weeks of concentrated, intense (soccer) clinics, and getting to know these kids and building some relationships,” Miles said.

Miles says soccer allows them to build those relationships.

“It’s creating that bridge between people that don’t look like them, don’t speak their language, and probably don’t practice their religion, but are connecting over the world’s sport — the beautiful game of soccer.”

The group also has another big challenge. Miles said many kids fled Afghanistan with nothing. “They fled for their lives … a lot of these kids don’t have shoes.”

So, Refugee Soccer is trying to collect 500 to 800 pairs of shoes and cleats for the kids to wear. They are asking for donations of new or gently used shoes or cleats. “We have kids up to 18 so adults’ sizes are definitely welcome,” he said.

