Red Bull Partner Honda To Leave F1 After 2021

Honda, which powers Red Bull and AlphaTauri, will withdraw from Formula One after the 2021 season, it has announced. (More Sports News)

The Japanese manufacturer has not operated its own team since 2008 but returned to the series as a power unit supplier in 2015.

Honda initially worked with McLaren and has been partnered with Red Bull for the past two seasons, in which time Max Verstappen has claimed four race wins. AlphaTauri - previously Toro Rosso - also have a single victory this season courtesy of Pierre Gasly.

But Honda is now changing its goals to "strive for the realisation of carbon neutrality by 2050", it said on Friday.

"Toward this end, Honda needs to funnel its corporate resources in research and development into the areas of future power unit and energy technologies, including fuel cell vehicle and battery EV technologies, which will be the core of carbon-free technologies," a statement said, announcing the end of Honda's F1 involvement.

Honda to Conclude Participation in FIA Formula One World Championship. — Honda Racing F1 (@HondaRacingF1) October 2, 2020

It added: "Motorsports activities are in Honda's DNA, and therefore Honda will continue to be passionate about taking on challenges and striving to become number one in all categories of racing in which Honda participates.

"In F1, in order to fulfil the expectations of its fans, Honda will work together with Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri to continue competing with its utmost effort and strive for more victories all the way to the end of the 2021 season."

Red Bull principal Christian Horner said: "We thank everyone at Honda for their extraordinary efforts and commitment.

"Red Bull Racing remains committed to the sport in the long term. We will now take the time to further evaluate and find the most competitive power unit solution for 2022 and beyond."

