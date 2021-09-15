Reason For Fans To Rejoice As Actor Armaan Malik Bags A Role In A Web Series Titled 'A Murder Mystery.'

Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021
Armaan has worked very hard to reach here. He has been consistently posting videos on his social media and making his fans happy. The videos that Armaan posts on social media garner immense love and attention from the fans.

Ever since the OTT revolution has taken India by storm, most aspiring artists aim to get a role in one web series. While the Bollywood craze is still hot, the inability to go to theatres has helped increase the attention that web series’ receive. Also, the availability of valuable content makes OTT platforms the go-to place for the audience to quench their thirst for entertainment. This requires talented actors to do justice to the roles. One such actor who has jumped on the bandwagon is Actor Armaan Malik. Armaan, who showcased his talent through social media, will now be seen in an upcoming series, “A Murder Mystery”.

Armaan has worked very hard to reach here. He has been consistently posting videos on his social media and making his fans happy. The videos that Armaan posts on social media garner immense love and attention from the fans. The comments section of his videos is always full of appreciation for his creativity and talent. The news of him appearing in a web series has sent waves of excitement on social media. Armaan’s fans are keen to see him on screen.

It is worth noting that Armaan had to cross several hurdles before reaching here. When his friends were getting into stable careers, he made videos without a direct benefit in sight. Peer pressure and self-doubt were major issues that he had struggled. Negative comments from haters and taunts from relatives also added to his woes. Armaan says that he didn’t have an acting goal from the beginning. All he wanted to do was be consistent at making videos and get better at his craft. He wanted to go with the flow and see what the path unfolds.

Armaan hails from a humble background. He was born and raised in Hyderabad and believed in patience. He has come so far on his own without nepotism. He started his journey by making TikTok videos. When TikTok got banned in India, he continued to post videos on Instagram. The love he received from his followers motivated him to create better content and give a shot at acting. His current fan following is 466k on Instagram. He also posts comic family videos and fitness inspiration on his YouTube channel ‘Family Fitness’. 2.91 million subscribers love the content that he posts on the channel. He says that his fans have been greatly instrumental in helping him go from being a social media influencer to an actor.

His music videos ‘machis’ and ‘Yamraj’ also received a lot of love and appreciation. He has also done branding projects for many brands. He loves being an influencer and will continue being one even after acting in web series. Now he is also confident to try for other series and even movies.

Arman hopes that he can fulfil the expectations of his fans and give his best performance. We are keen to watch him perform in ‘A Murder Mystery’ and wish him luck in his future endeavours. Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/armaan__malik9/?utm_medium=copy_link.

 

