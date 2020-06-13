Real Mallorca Vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When And When To Watch La Liga Match -- Date, Time, Venue And Telecast Details

Barcelona return to La Liga action on Saturday with a Real Mallorca following the coronavirus-enforced break, and a win over relegation-threatened opponents will see them extend their lead at the summit.

Spain's reigning champions sit two points clear of rivals Real Madrid, who are not in action until Sunday when they host Eibar in the capital.

Lionel Messi's fitness was a major concern ahead of the resumption - the talismanic forward dealing with a quadriceps injury - but he has suffered no further setbacks since returning to training with the rest of the squad at the start of the week.

The Argentina superstar was seen posing with team-mates, including Luis Suarez, en route to Son Moix.

As for Suarez, the striker had seemingly been set to miss the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign with a knee injury before the COVID-19 pandemic. But, the Uruguay international is back for the rearranged season run-in, both in terms of domestic duties and the UEFA Champions League.

Here's how you can watch the match live and everything else you need to know:

When is La Liga match between Mallorca vs Barcelona?

La Liga match between Mallorca vs Barcelona will take place on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Where is La Liga match between Mallorca vs Barcelona being played?

La Liga match between Mallorca vs Barcelona will be played at the Iberostar Stadium.

What is the kick-off time of La Liga match between Mallorca vs Barcelona?

The kick-off time of La Liga match between Mallorca and Barcelona is 01.30 AM IST.

How to watch La Liga match between Mallorca vs Barcelona?

La Liga match between Mallorca vs Barcelona will not be broadcast on television in India, but it can be streamed live on Facebook. Visit Facebook pages of La Liga, and respective clubs to watch the match live.