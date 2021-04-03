Real Madrid Vs Eibar, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Match – Playing XI And Telecast Details

Defending champions Real Madrid will be looking for easy three points against struggling Eibar.(More Football News)
Real are in the chasing pack along with Barcelona with Atletico Madrid sitting at top with 66 points.
Zindene Zidane will be aiming to close down the gap to the top of the La Liga table and maybe get some breathing space after a 15-day break.
The match will be played at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. Real are six points off of leaders Atletico and are on a ten-game unbeaten run in all competitions.
In the last match they defeated Celta Vigo 3-1. While real face a bottom-placed Eibar, Atleti are up against Sevilla on Sunday.
Relegation threatened Eibar, meanwhile, are just two points clear of bottom placed Elche. They haven’t won a game in their last 12 outings . Their most recent game has been a 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao. Eibar are in a desperate need of a victory.
With a tough Champions League fixture against Liverpool coming up in April, Real Madrid will be looking to iron out flaws otherwise knifes will be out for Zidane and his men
Match details
Match: Real Madrid Vs Eibar
Venue: Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano
When: April 3, 2021
Timing: 7:45pm IST
Telecast and live streaming
All the fixtures of La Liga are being shown live in India on Facebook. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN), will also live stream it on Facebook, SonyLIV or FanCode.
Likely XI:
Real Madrid (4-3-3): Courtois; Varane, Vazquez, Mendy; Nacho, Modric, Kroos, Casemiro; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.
Eibar (4-2-3-1): Dmitrovic; Oliveira, Pozo, Arbilla, Soares; Alvarez, Diop; Inui, Gil, A. Garcia; K Garcia
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Elche 1-1 Real Madrid: Champions Lose Ground On La Liga Leaders Atletico Madrid
Ripped Jeans To Wearing Bermudas: 5 Famous Controversial Statements
Mumbai: 2 Dead, Over 70 Covid Patients Evacuated As Fire Breaks Out At Hospital