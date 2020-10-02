Real Madrid Stalwart Dani Carvajal Suffers MCL Injury

Dani Carvajal has sustained a ligament injury in his right knee, Real Madrid have confirmed. (More Football News)

The Spain international has featured in each of the champions' first three LaLiga matches this season.

Carvajal played the full 90 minutes in a draw at Real Sociedad and a win at Real Betis, before helping turn the home clash with Real Valladolid in Madrid's favour as a second-half substitute.

But the 28-year-old is now facing a spell on the sidelines and, although his club have not announced a timescale for his ailment, reports suggest he could be out for two months.

"Following tests carried out on Dani Carvajal by the Real Madrid medical services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to his medial collateral ligament in his right knee," a statement read.

"His recovery will continue to be assessed."

Carvajal, who returned to Madrid from Bayer Leverkusen in 2013, has won four Champions Leagues with Los Blancos.

