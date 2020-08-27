Real Madrid Sign Young Forward Hugo Duro From Getafe

Real Madrid have completed the loan signing – with an option to buy – of promising Getafe forward Hugo Duro. (More Football News)

The 20-year-old, who was called up to the Spain Under-21 squad for the first time last week, will join up with Madrid's second team, Castilla, for the 2020-21 Segunda B1 season as he looks to earn a permanent move.

Duro has most regularly represented Getafe's 'B' team, but since making his LaLiga debut in March 2018, he has gone on to make 25 appearances in the top tier.

The majority of those came as a substitute, which goes some way to explaining his return of just a single goal in LaLiga, but he did feature in nine of Getafe's 11 LaLiga matches after the coronavirus-enforced hiatus.

He has shown enough promise with the first team and B side – for whom he scored 11 times in 22 third-tier games in 2019-20 – to earn a shot with Los Blancos.