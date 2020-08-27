August 27, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Real Madrid Sign Young Forward Hugo Duro From Getafe

Real Madrid Sign Young Forward Hugo Duro From Getafe

Having recently been called up to the Spain Under-21s squad for the first time, Hugo Duro has now secured a loan move to Real Madrid

Omnisport 27 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Real Madrid Sign Young Forward Hugo Duro From Getafe
Logo - Real Madrid
Real Madrid Sign Young Forward Hugo Duro From Getafe
outlookindia.com
2020-08-27T17:12:48+05:30

Real Madrid have completed the loan signing – with an option to buy – of promising Getafe forward Hugo Duro. (More Football News)

The 20-year-old, who was called up to the Spain Under-21 squad for the first time last week, will join up with Madrid's second team, Castilla, for the 2020-21 Segunda B1 season as he looks to earn a permanent move.

Duro has most regularly represented Getafe's 'B' team, but since making his LaLiga debut in March 2018, he has gone on to make 25 appearances in the top tier.

The majority of those came as a substitute, which goes some way to explaining his return of just a single goal in LaLiga, but he did feature in nine of Getafe's 11 LaLiga matches after the coronavirus-enforced hiatus.

He has shown enough promise with the first team and B side – for whom he scored 11 times in 22 third-tier games in 2019-20 – to earn a shot with Los Blancos.

Next Story >>

Dean Henderson Receives New Manchester United Deal Until 2025

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Football Real Madrid Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×