March 16, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Real Madrid 'Hacker' Causes Alarm In Spain With Rodrygo Injury Claim

Real Madrid 'Hacker' Causes Alarm In Spain With Rodrygo Injury Claim

Real Madrid issued an injury bulletin just hours before a big European tie, but news about Rodrygo looks to have been the work of a hacker

Omnisport 16 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Real Madrid 'Hacker' Causes Alarm In Spain With Rodrygo Injury Claim
Rodrygo recently returned from a hamstring problem and has made three appearances in March
Courtesy: Twitter (@RodrygoGoes)
Real Madrid 'Hacker' Causes Alarm In Spain With Rodrygo Injury Claim
outlookindia.com
2021-03-16T17:06:56+05:30

Real Madrid alarmed supporters with a medical bulletin declaring Rodrygo was injured again on Tuesday - before a hacker was blamed for publishing the false information. (More Football News)

Brazilian forward Rodrygo recently returned from a hamstring problem and has made three appearances in March.

Just hours before Madrid's crucial Champions League clash with Atalanta on Tuesday, Madrid's website carried a statement that said: "After the tests carried out on our player Rodrygo by the Real Madrid medical services, he was diagnosed with a muscle injury affecting the tendon in the right biceps femoris."

However, that news of the injury recurrence was soon pulled down and replaced by a message stating: "We're sorry... but we have been unable to find the page you requested."

The surprising initial announcement, issued in the way Madrid typically declare injury updates, caught the eye of Spain's main sports news outlets.

There was no official clarification from Madrid on how the news came to be announced; however, Marca and AS cited club sources claiming that Madrid's Twitter account and website had been hacked.

Speaking on Monday, Zinedine Zidane enthused about Rodrygo, saying: "He's a player who has adapted well to our league. He's one for the present and the future and he's improving a lot.

"We're happy with him and we know the quality he has, especially with the ball. We have to let him continue with his normal development, but we're very happy with him."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rodrygo Goes - RG (@rodrygogoes)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Tokyo Olympic Torch Relay: Masks, Quiet Cheering And Caution

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Rodrygo Goes Football Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos