July 28, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Real Madrid Defender David Alaba Tests Positive For COVID-19

Real Madrid Defender David Alaba Tests Positive For COVID-19

The announcement came a week after Alaba was officially introduced by the Spanish club after joining from Bayern Munich.

Associated Press (AP) 28 July 2021, Last Updated at 9:28 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Real Madrid Defender David Alaba Tests Positive For COVID-19
David Alaba joined Real Madrid from Bayern Munich, where he played 431 games in 13 years.
Courtesy: Twitter (@realmadriden)
Real Madrid Defender David Alaba Tests Positive For COVID-19
outlookindia.com
2021-07-28T21:28:40+05:30

Real Madrid defender David Alaba has tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said Wednesday. (More Football News)

Madrid did not immediately release details about the player's condition.

The announcement came a week after Alaba was officially introduced by the Spanish club after joining from Bayern Munich.

The addition of Alaba will help make up for the departures of Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos. Varane is joining Manchester United and Ramos signed with Paris Saint-Germain.

Madrid striker Karim Benzema tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Madrid, coming off a season in which it failed to win any titles, plays its first match of the season at Alavés on Aug. 14. (AP)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

India at Tokyo Olympics: July 29 Full Schedule - PV Sindhu, Mary Kom Eye Quarterfinal Berths

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) David Alaba Real Madrid Football COVID 19 Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos