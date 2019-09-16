Real Madrid Confirm Marcelo Neck Injury Ahead Of UEFA Champions League Match Against PSG

﻿
Real Madrid defender Marcelo injured his neck during the weekend win against Levante and is now a major doubt to face Paris Saint-Germain

Omnisport 16 September 2019
Real Madrid's Marcelo controls the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Levante at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
AP Photo
2019-09-16T20:44:07+0530

Marcelo is a major doubt for Real Madrid's Champions League tie with Paris Saint-Germain after injuring his neck.

The Brazil international appeared to sustain the issue during the first half of Saturday's 3-2 win against Levante after landing awkwardly.

He completed the full 90 minutes but is now expected to miss Wednesday's Group A opener with PSG at the Parc des Princes.

Madrid, who confirmed the injury blow on Monday, have suffered a number of fitness setbacks in the opening weeks of the campaign, with the likes of Isco, Marco Asensio and Luka Modric also on the sidelines.

Zinedine Zidane is already without skipper Sergio Ramos and fellow defender Nacho Fernandez for the trip to Paris due to suspensions carried over from last season.

Outlook VIDEOS





