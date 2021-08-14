August 14, 2021
Real Madrid Coach Carlo Ancelotti 'Surprised' By Lionel Messi Leaving Barcelona

Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain in a two-year deal soon after leaving Barcelona

Associated Press (AP) 14 August 2021
Lionel Messi left Barcelona and joined French club Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal.
AP Photo
2021-08-14T10:16:54+05:30

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti confessed he was surprised to see Lionel Messi leave Barcelona after so many years with the Catalan club to join PSG, but added that 42 years of experience in football taught him that anything can happen. (More Football News)

"Yes, I was a bit surprised, clearly so, because (Lionel) Messi since he was a kid has been a symbol for Barcelona. That's why I was surprised" the Italian said.

"But I have been in football for 42 years so I am not really surprised that a player can change his club. Messi, who spent so much time at Barcelona, did it. I have the outmost respect for the decision Barcelona made and also for the decision Messi made." (AP) 

