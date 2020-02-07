February 07, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Real Madrid And Barcelona In 65-Year First After Copa Del Rey Elimination

Real Madrid And Barcelona In 65-Year First After Copa Del Rey Elimination

Real Madrid and Barcelona exited the Copa del Rey on the same date for the first time since 1955 following shock defeats

Omnisport 07 February 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Real Madrid And Barcelona In 65-Year First After Copa Del Rey Elimination
Barcelona players stand in dejection at the end of the Spanish Copa del Rey, quarter final, soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Athletic Bilbao won 1-0.
AP Photo
Real Madrid And Barcelona In 65-Year First After Copa Del Rey Elimination
outlookindia.com
2020-02-07T16:54:08+0530

Real Madrid and Barcelona exited the Copa del Rey on the same date for the first time since 1955 following shock defeats. (More Football News)

LaLiga giants Madrid and Barca both crashed out in the quarter-finals on Thursday, stunned by Basque pair Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao respectively.

Madrid were upstaged 4-3 by visiting Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu, while Lionel Messi's Barca – runners-up for six successive seasons – conceded a 93rd-minute goal in a 1-0 loss away to Athletic.

It is the first time in 65 years Madrid and Barca have been eliminated on the same day – the pair ousted by Sevilla and Athletic in the 1955 semi-finals.

LaLiga leaders Madrid and Barca will now turn their attention to league and Champions League honours.

Madrid – three points clear atop LaLiga – face Manchester City in the Champions League last 16, while Barca meet Napoli.

Next Story >>

ISL: ATK Host Odisha FC In Penultimate Home Game

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Copa del Rey Real Madrid FC Barcelona Football Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos