Real Madrid And Barcelona In 65-Year First After Copa Del Rey Elimination

Real Madrid and Barcelona exited the Copa del Rey on the same date for the first time since 1955 following shock defeats. (More Football News)

LaLiga giants Madrid and Barca both crashed out in the quarter-finals on Thursday, stunned by Basque pair Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao respectively.

Madrid were upstaged 4-3 by visiting Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu, while Lionel Messi's Barca – runners-up for six successive seasons – conceded a 93rd-minute goal in a 1-0 loss away to Athletic.

It is the first time in 65 years Madrid and Barca have been eliminated on the same day – the pair ousted by Sevilla and Athletic in the 1955 semi-finals.

2 - Real Madrid & Barcelona have been eliminated the same date together in Copa for the first time since 29th May 1955 when Real Madrid were eliminated by Sevilla & Barcelona were eliminated by @Athletic_en, both in Semifinals. Earthquake#AthleticBarça #RealMadridRealSociedad pic.twitter.com/cOv4ATeAeR — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 6, 2020

LaLiga leaders Madrid and Barca will now turn their attention to league and Champions League honours.

Madrid – three points clear atop LaLiga – face Manchester City in the Champions League last 16, while Barca meet Napoli.