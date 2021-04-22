April 22, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  RCB Vs RR: Virat Kohli Becomes First Batsman To Score 6000 Runs In IPL

RCB Vs RR: Virat Kohli Becomes First Batsman To Score 6000 Runs In IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli, already the leading run-getter in the IPL, entered the match against Rajasthan Royals with 5949 runs

Outlook Web Bureau 22 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
RCB Vs RR: Virat Kohli Becomes First Batsman To Score 6000 Runs In IPL
Virat Kohli greets Chris Morris after the end of IPL 2021 match between RCB and RR. Kohli hit Morris for a four to reach his 6000 runs in IPL.
Courtesy: BCCI
RCB Vs RR: Virat Kohli Becomes First Batsman To Score 6000 Runs In IPL
outlookindia.com
2021-04-22T23:26:05+05:30

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli became the first-ever batsman to score 6000 runs in the Indian Premier League. He reached the landmark during the 16th match IPL 2021 against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday.

Highlights | Scorecard | Points Table

After winning the toss, Kohli opted to bowl first. His bowlers then restricted RR to 177/9. Then Kohli and his opening partner Devdutt Padikkal toyed with the opponent bowlers.

Kohli, who played a second fiddle to Padikkal initially, changed his gears once their stand cross 100 runs. And Kohli hit Chris Morris for a four off the fourth ball of 13th over to reach 6000 IPL runs. Two balls before, Kohli reached his first fifty of the season with a single.

Kohli, already the leading run-getter in the IPL, entered the match on 5949 runs.

RCB hammered RR by 10 wickets to register their fourth win on the trot. Kohli and Padikkal remained unbeaten on 72 and 101 runs respectively.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Neeraj Chopra's Turkey Training Trip Suspended Due To 14-day Hard Quarantine

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Devdutt Padikkal Mumbai Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2021 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Rajasthan Royals Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos