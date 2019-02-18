RCA Too Pulls Down Portraits Of Pakistani Cricketers

Following in the footsteps of Mumbai's Cricket Club of India (CCI) and Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), the Rajasthan Cricket Association on Monday removed pictures of a number of Pakistan players to record its protest against the terrorist attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama that claimed the lives of 49 troopers.

"In a mark of respect to the martyred soldiers in the deadly Pulwama attack and protesting against Pakistan for sheltering terrorism, the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) has removed pictures of all Pakistani cricketers from different blocks of the Sawai Mansigh Stadium," RCA joint secretary Mahendra Nahar told IANS.

"The entire country is shocked over the shameful act and believe the hand of Pakistan is behind the terror strike," he added.

"As directed by RCA President C.P. Joshi, pictures of Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammed Asif, Waqar Younis and several other Pakistani players were removed from different parts of the stadium to show solidarity with the martyrs' families. The RCA also paid homage to the troopers," he further said.

"All the RCA officials, players wished for stern action by the central government against Pakistan, beside completely ending the menace of terrorism from the country," he said.

Nahar also said that pictures of Pakistani players displayed on the stadium blocks which were published in media were of the past.

Earlier, the CCI and PCA had pulled down pictures of several Pakistani legends from the Brabourne stadium and the IS Bindra Stadium, respectively.

