RB Leipzig Vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: How To Watch Champions League Quarter-Final Match Live

RB Leipzig are set to face Atletico Madrid in a one-off UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie on August 13. The match will take place at the Estadio Jose Alvalade. Live streaming is available on digital platforms.

(More Football News)

RB Leipzig have been in excellent form in the Champions League this season, topping Group G. They also defeated Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 on aggregate in the Round of 16.

ALSO READ: Barcelona Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: How To Watch Do-or-Die Champions League Quarter-final Match Live

Meanwhile, Atleti surprised everyone by defeating Liverpool in a two-legged clash in the Round of 16.

Here's all you need to know about the quarter-final Champions League clash between RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid:

What: UEFA Champions League, 2nd quarter-final

Who: RB Leipzig Vs Atletico Madrid

Where: Estadio Jose Alvalade

When: Friday, August 14 (India)

Time: 00:30 AM IST

TV Telecast: Sony Ten

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Rule change

This season's UCL will see one-legged ties from the quarter-finals. Also, the five substitution rule will be employed with 23 players in the team sheets, unlike the usual 18.

Form and head-to-head

Both teams have their different style of playing football, but their brands are unique and has bought them till this stage.

In the last five matches, RB Leipzig's form has been D-W-L-D-W.

ALSO READ: Atalanta Vs PSG Live Streaming: How To Watch Champions League Quarter-Final Match Live

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid's form has been D-W-W-D-W.

Also, this is the first time both teams will face each other ever.

Team News

Yussef Poulsen is expected to be fit for the Atleti clash after suffering an injury recently. Meanwhile, Ibrahima Konate will be absent. Also Timo Werner won't be present, after departing for Chelsea.

For Atletico Madrid, Angel Correa and Sime Vrsaljko will be absent due to testing positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, Thomas Partey is also doubtful.

Possible line-ups

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi, Klostermann, Upamecano, Halstenberg, Mukiele, Laimer, Sabitzer, Angelino, Nkunku, Schick, Poulsen

Atletico Madrid: Oblak, Trippier, Savic, Giminez, Lodi, Llorente, Partey, Saul, Koke, Feliz, Costa