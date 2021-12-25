Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 25, 2021
Ray Illingworth, Former England Cricket Captain, Dies Aged 89

Ray Illingworth played 61 Test matches for England between 1958 and 1973, scoring 1,836 runs at an average of 23.24 and he claimed 122 wickets. He captained England 31 times, winning 12 of those matches.

Ray Illingworth captained England 31 times, winning 12 of those matches. | Anna Gowthorpe/PA via AP

2021-12-25T21:02:14+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 25 Dec 2021, Updated: 25 Dec 2021 9:02 pm

Ray Illingworth, a former England cricket captain, has died. He was 89. (More Cricket News)

Illingworth, who led England to a test series victory in Australia in 1970-71, had been undergoing radiotherapy for esophageal cancer. Yorkshire, the English county Illingworth played for, announced his death.

“Our thoughts are with Ray's family and the wider Yorkshire family who held Ray so dear to their hearts,” Yorkshire tweeted.

Illingworth played 61 test matches for England between 1958 and 1973, scoring 1,836 runs at an average of 23.24 and he claimed 122 wickets.

He captained England 31 times, winning 12 of those matches.

