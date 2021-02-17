February 17, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Ravichandran Ashwin Jumps To 5th In ICC Test All-Rounder Rankings, Retains 7th Spot Among Bowlers

Ravichandran Ashwin Jumps To 5th In ICC Test All-Rounder Rankings, Retains 7th Spot Among Bowlers

Ashwin hit an excellent 106 in India's second innings and took eight wickets with his off-spin in the second Test against England in Chennai

Agencies 17 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Ravichandran Ashwin Jumps To 5th In ICC Test All-Rounder Rankings, Retains 7th Spot Among Bowlers
Ravichandran Ashwin.
BCCI
Ravichandran Ashwin Jumps To 5th In ICC Test All-Rounder Rankings, Retains 7th Spot Among Bowlers
outlookindia.com
2021-02-17T15:18:31+05:30

India's Ravichandran Ashwin jumped to fifth spot among all-rounders in the latest ICC Test Player Rankings following his brilliant show with the bat and the ball against England in the second match while his captain Virat Kohli remained at fifth among batsmen.

Highlights | Scorecard | News

Ashwin hit an excellent 106 in India's second innings and took eight wickets with his off-spin in the second Test against England in Chennai, which the hosts won by 317 runs on Tuesday.

He has logged 336 points in a list headed by West Indian Jason Holder (407 points). Ashwin's spin bowling partner Ravindra Jadeja remained at second with 403 points, followed by Ben Stokes (397) of England and Shakib Al Hasan (352) of Bangladesh.

The 34-year-old Ashwin remained static at seventh among Test bowlers with 804 points while pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested from the Chennai Test, also retained his eighth spot with 761 points with Australian pacer Pat Cummins (908) topping the chart.    

Kohli, who made 0 and 62 in Chennai, retained the fifth position among batsmen with 838 points. Kane Williamson (919) of New Zealand retained the top position with Steve Smith (891) of Australia in second spot.

Another Australian Marnus Labuschagne (878) moved up to third while England captain Joe Root (869) slipped to fourth after his two innings of 6 and 33 in the Chennai Test.

Another Indian Cheteshwar Pujara -- 21 and 7 in Chennai -- slipped to eighth place with 727 points.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IPL 2021 Auction: Who Are The 10 Cricketers With Base Price Of INR 2 Crore

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Agencies Ravichandran Ashwin Kane Williamson Marnus Labuschagne Chennai Dubai ICC (International Cricket Council) ICC Test Rankings Sports Cricket India national cricket team England national cricket team Australia national cricket team West Indies Cricket Team Bangladesh national cricket team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos