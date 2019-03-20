Ravi Shastri's Tenure As Indian Cricket Team Coach Set To End?

Ravi Shastri's days as the chief coach of the Indian cricket team are numbered. With ESPNCricinfo reporting that the Board of Control for Cricket in India could advertise for a new coach soon, Shastri is clearly not getting an automatic extension.

Ravi Shastri, who in August 2014 was brought in as Indian cricket team's director when MS Dhoni was captain and Duncan Fletcher was the head coach, replaced Anil Kumble as head coach after the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy in the United Kingdom.

Shastri was not a unanimous choice of the all-important Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) that has three former stalwarts -- Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman -- as members. But Kumble's withdrawal gave the Mumbai man the hot seat.

Kumble was all set for an extension when skipper Virat Kohli turned the tables on the former Indian leg-spinner. Kohli's allergy towards Kumble, the disciplinarian, and his fondness for Shastri forced the BCCI to award the job to Shastri.

The appointment of Shastri in 2017 till the 2019 World Cup had its share of controversies. While the role of the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators in handling the coach appointment case was criticised, the CAC, particularly Ganguly did not want Shastri. But it's Kohli's wish that prevailed in the corridors of the Indian cricket board.

BCCI could be advertising for a new coach. That means Shastri's team -- batting coach Sanjay Bangar, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R. Sridhar -- will be ending its contract at the end of the World Cup. The final will be played at the Lord's on July 14.

Starting late July, India will tour the West Indies. Shastri's team may get a short extension for the two-Test series that will be part of the World Test Championship. India and the West Indies will also play three ODIs and as many T20s.

India are also set to host the West Indies for three Tests, five ODIs and three T20s later this year.

Shastri should be a 'direct' entry when the BCCI sits down to chose a new coach. In 2017, Shastri had got the better of candidates like Virender Sehwag, to become the head coach. The Shastri-Kohli combo did well to take India to the number 1 ranking in Test cricket. The historic Test series win in Australia was the jewel in the crown.

But given the fact that public memory is short and India will be under pressure to regain the cricket World Cup, Kohli will be on trial and Shastri will feel the heat. The stakes will be very high.