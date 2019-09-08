﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Rape-Accused Goa Swimming Coach Arrested In Delhi

Rape-Accused Goa Swimming Coach Arrested In Delhi

Surajit Ganguly, who had been on the run since the case was registered, was arrested from the Kashmiri Gate area in New Delhi on Friday. He was a coach associated with Goa Swimming Association.

PTI 08 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Rape-Accused Goa Swimming Coach Arrested In Delhi
Surajit Ganguly was employed with the Goa Swimming Association when the alleged incident took place in Mapusa.
Twitter
Rape-Accused Goa Swimming Coach Arrested In Delhi
outlookindia.com
2019-09-08T08:54:17+0530

Swimming coach Surajit Ganguly, accused of raping a 15-year-old girl training under him, was brought to Goa late on Saturday night after the state police was granted three-day transit custody of the accused by a Delhi court.

ALSO READ: Swimming Coach In Goa Faces Rape Charges, Sports Minister Promises Action

Ganguly, who had been on the run since the case was registered, was arrested from the Kashmiri Gate area in New Delhi on Friday.

"The accused was produced before Tis Hajari court in New Delhi which remanded him in a three-day transit remand of Goa police Saturday noon," deputy superintendent of police, Gajanan Prabhudesai, told PTI.

ALSO READ: Rape-Accused Swimming Coach Still Untraceable, SFI Bans Him

Ganguly was employed with the Goa Swimming Association when the alleged incident took place in Mapusa.

The father of the girl had approached Rishra police station in Hooghly district of West Bengal against Ganguly, a senior police officer had said.

He said the police had obtained a complaint from West Bengal police via e-mail and registered an FIR.

Ganguly has been booked under section 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Goa Children's Act.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Other Sports Goa Swimming Association Swimming Sports
Next Story : US Open 2019: Bianca Andreescu Tearful After Beating Serena Williams In Final
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters