Saturday, Sep 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Sports Randhir Singh Appointed As Olympic Council of Asia Acting President

Randhir Singh Appointed As Olympic Council of Asia Acting President

Randhir Singh Appointed As Olympic Council of Asia Acting President
The 72-year-old Randhir, a five-time Olympian shooter, has served as IOA Secretary General from 1987 to 2012. | Twitter

Incumbent Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah had to step aside from the role after he has been found guilty of forgery by a Geneva Court

Trending

Randhir Singh Appointed As Olympic Council of Asia Acting President
outlookindia.com
2021-09-11T14:10:47+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

11 September 2021, Last Updated at 2:10 pm

Veteran India sports administrator Randhir Singh has been appointed as acting president of the Olympic Council of Asia after incumbent Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah had to step aside after being found guilty of forgery by a Geneva Court. Randhir had served as Secretary-General of the OCA for 24 years from 1991 to 2015. (More Sports News)

The 72-year-old Randhir, a five-time Olympian shooter, is currently an Honorary Life Vice-President of the OCA. He also served as the Secretary-General of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) from 1987 to 2012 and was a full member of the International Olympic Committee from 2001 to 2014 before becoming its honorary member.

Randhir’s appointment was confirmed by Al-Sabah himself in a letter to the OCA Executive Board and its member National Olympic Committees. “...I have decided to temporarily step aside as President of the OCA with immediate effect until I have successfully appealed today’s verdict,” Al-Sabah said in the letter issued on Friday.

“...in accordance with the OCA Constitution Article 20.3, Raja Randhir Singh will become Acting President of the OCA as the longest serving member of the OCA Executive Board from Honorary Life Vice Presidents and the elected Senior Vice Presidents.

“During the interim period, Raja Randhir Singh will carry out the duties and responsibilities of the OCA President, starting with the OCA Executive Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 13th September 2021,” the letter further added.

In March this year, Randhir was appointed as the chairman of the Coordination Committee of the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games by the OCA General Assembly. Olympic power broker Al-Sabah has been found guilty of forgery linked to implicating his political rivals in Kuwait in a coup plot -- a verdict that puts his long career in global sports politics at risk.

Al-Sabah, his English former lawyer, a Kuwaiti aide and two more lawyers based in Geneva in 2014 were convicted on forgery charges linked to orchestrating a sham arbitration case in the upscale Swiss city. The Sheikh was sentenced to almost 14 months jail time with a further 15 months suspended in a case that has put much of his Olympic work on hold for almost three years.

Al-Sabah has immediately appealed against Friday's verdict and vowed to come out clean from the charges. “...I will be immediately appealing the decision to the Court of Appeal in Geneva.

“I have always maintained to you and the wider Olympic Movement about my innocence of the charges and I am determined to clear my name and I am totally confident of success,” he said. 

Tags

PTI Randhir Singh Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah Other Sports Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Ramiz Raja To Take Over As Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman On Monday

Ramiz Raja To Take Over As Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman On Monday

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma Flies Into UAE With Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav

Neeraj Chopra Fulfills Another Dream After Tokyo Olympics Gold - Here's How!

IPL 2021: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes Pull Out Of UAE Leg

IPL Is Priority, Why Indian Cricket Team Did Not Play At Old Trafford, Dinesh Karthik Explains

‘My friends, with each passing day I feel a little better’ – Pele Writes From Hospital Bed

ISL 2021-22 Likely To Introduce 9:30 PM Weekend Double Headers Matches

Aiden Markram, Bowlers Power South Africa Beat Sri Lanka In T20 Series Opener

Photo Gallery

Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR; Waterlogging, Traffic Jam Hit City

Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR; Waterlogging, Traffic Jam Hit City

Venice Film Festival 2021

Venice Film Festival 2021

Mexico Landslide: At Least 1 Dead, 10 Missing In Landslide Near Mexico City

Mexico Landslide: At Least 1 Dead, 10 Missing In Landslide Near Mexico City

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

Advertisement

More from Sports

'Remember England Gesture After 26/11 Mumbai Attacks,' - Sunil Gavaskar Lauds India's Plan To Reschedule Manchester Test

'Remember England Gesture After 26/11 Mumbai Attacks,' - Sunil Gavaskar Lauds India's Plan To Reschedule Manchester Test

FIFA Lifts Five-day Ban On Premier League’s South American Players

FIFA Lifts Five-day Ban On Premier League’s South American Players

US Open 2021: Novak Djokovic Beats Alexander Zverev To Reach 31st Grand Slam Final

US Open 2021: Novak Djokovic Beats Alexander Zverev To Reach 31st Grand Slam Final

Former Bayern Munich Star Jerome Boateng Guilty Of Domestic Violence; Fined 1.8m Euros

Former Bayern Munich Star Jerome Boateng Guilty Of Domestic Violence; Fined 1.8m Euros

Read More from Outlook

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Resigns Ahead Of Assembly Elections 2022

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Resigns Ahead Of Assembly Elections 2022

The reasons behind Rupani's resignation are not clear yet. The BJP can now look to either appoint a new chief minister to succeed Rupani (a new cabinet will also need to be brought in), hold an assembly election ahead of schedule or let the state come under President's rule.

India, Australia Hold Inaugural ‘Two-Plus-Two Dialogue’

India, Australia Hold Inaugural ‘Two-Plus-Two Dialogue’

The high-level foreign and defence ministerial dialogue is aimed at further ramping up overall defence and strategic cooperation including in the Indo-Pacific amid China's increasing military assertiveness in the region.

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes Withdraw From UAE Leg

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes Withdraw From UAE Leg

It is learnt that all the three players want to spend some family time before being on the road for few months

My Name Is Shahrukh Khan

My Name Is Shahrukh Khan

What was it like to be a Muslim after 9/11? Even Shah Rukh Khan couldn’t escape the prison of definitions. In 2013, he penned an essay for Outlook I REPLUG

Advertisement