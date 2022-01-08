Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 08, 2022
Ramnaresh Sarwan, Former Captain, Named As Cricket West Indies Selector; To Stay Until 2024

Ramnaresh Sarwan thus joins men's chief selector Desmond Haynes and head coach Phil Simmons on the senior selection panel of CWI. He will step down as Guyana Cricket Board's senior selection panel.

Ramnaresh Sarwan, Former Captain, Named As Cricket West Indies Selector; To Stay Until 2024
Ramnaresh Sarwan (L) was a member of the West Indies team that won 2004 ICC Champions Trophy. | Twitter (ICC)

Ramnaresh Sarwan, Former Captain, Named As Cricket West Indies Selector; To Stay Until 2024
2022-01-08T14:23:46+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 08 Jan 2022, Updated: 08 Jan 2022 2:23 pm

Former skipper Ramnaresh Sarwan has been appointed as a selector to the West Indies men’s senior and youth selection panels till 2024. Sarwan’s appointment was confirmed during a Cricket West Indies (CWI) board meeting on Thursday. He will serve as a member on both panels till June 2024. (More Cricket News)

The former top-order batter joins batting great Desmond Haynes, the newly-appointed West Indies men's lead selector, and head coach Phil Simmons on the senior panel and former leg-spinner Robert Haynes on the panel to handle youth selection.

“I want to thank CWI and everyone involved for giving me this opportunity to again serve West Indies cricket, as a member of the selection panels. I'm passionate about the game of cricket and especially West Indies cricket and once asked to contribute, I didn’t hesitate,” Sarwan said.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues, The Most Hon. Dr Desmond Haynes and Mr Robert Haynes, and the two Head Coaches, as well as everyone else involved in the development of this sport we love and respect so much,” he added.

During his two-and-a-half-years tenure, Sarwan will select the squads for four marquee ICC events including, two T20 World Cups (2022 and 2024), an ODI World Cup (2023) and the World Test Championship Final (2023).

The former skipper, who played 87 Tests and 181 One-Day Internationals between 2000 and 2013, will be stepping down from his current role as the chairman of the Guyana Cricket Board's senior selection panel to focus on his new job and avoid conflict of interest.

CWI president Ricky Skerritt said: “I am delighted to confirm that Ramnaresh Sarwan has agreed to accept the post of selector on CWI's Men’s Senior and Youth Panels. He is a student of the game, and knows what is required of our young cricketers in order to achieve international success.”

PTI Ramnaresh Sarwan West Indies Cricket West Indies Cricket Team Sports
