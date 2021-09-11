Saturday, Sep 11, 2021
Ramiz Raja To Take Over As Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman On Monday

Ramiz Raja has played 255 international matches for Pakistan scoring 8674 runs. | File photo

Ramiz will replace Ehsan Mani, who completed his three-year tenure at the office last month

2021-09-11T18:59:08+05:30
PTI

PTI

11 September 2021, Last Updated at 6:59 pm

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja is set to officially take over as the new Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday. (More Cricket News)

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Saturday that a special meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) has been convened on Monday in which the PCB Election Commissioner Mr Justice (retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed, will conduct the election and preside over the Special Meeting.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also PCB's patron-in-chief, has nominated Ramiz and a senior bureaucrat Asad Ali Khan as the new members of the BOG. It is a foregone conclusion that Ramiz will be elected as chairman to replace Ehsan Mani, who completed his three-year tenure last month.

The PCB said that the new chairman will also hold a media conference after the meeting at the National High-Performance Centre.

Although Ramiz is yet to officially take over as chairman his influence has been visible in the selection of the World Cup squad and in other matters like the sudden resignations of head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis.

Ramiz is expected to announce some policy decisions regarding the organization of cricket in Pakistan, the selection committee system and other important issues. Pakistan have also announced their 15-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup to be played in the UAE and Oman. 

PTI Ramiz Raja Imran Khan Ehsan Mani Pakistan Cricket PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) Pakistan national cricket team T20 World Cup Sports
