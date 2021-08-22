August 22, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Raksha Bandhan 2021: Bajrang Punia, Saina Nehwal, Sachin Tendulkar Extend Wishes

Raksha Bandhan 2021: Bajrang Punia, Saina Nehwal, Sachin Tendulkar Extend Wishes

Cricketers, badminton players, Tokyo Olympians and medal winners wished their fans on social media

Outlook Web Bureau 22 August 2021, Last Updated at 5:04 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Raksha Bandhan 2021: Bajrang Punia, Saina Nehwal, Sachin Tendulkar Extend Wishes
Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia with his sister and family on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
Courtesy: Twitter (@BajrangPunia)
Raksha Bandhan 2021: Bajrang Punia, Saina Nehwal, Sachin Tendulkar Extend Wishes
outlookindia.com
2021-08-22T17:04:39+05:30

This Raksha Bandhan badminton star Saina Nehwal, Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to extend greetings to their fans and sports fraternity. (More sports news)

Being super busy many of the stars were currently away from their loved ones representing the country.

Ishant Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav are both in England with Indian team locked in a heated battle with hosts. Both the cricketers took to twitter to extend their greeting on the auspicious day.

Ishant said, “"Sending loads of love & my best wishes on the day of RakshaBandhan2021 to all the brothers & sisters!! May this Rakhi2021 bring you everything you desire.”

Suryakumar Yadav posted a photo with his sister and wrote, "Happy Rakshabandhan to my beautiful sister May our bond continues to grow stronger! Always there for you".


Badminton star Saina wrote, “Happy Raksha Bandhan #RakshaBandhan2021”



Legendary Sachin Tendulkar also wrote, “Thanks Tai for always being my pillar of strength. I am very blessed to have a sister like you.”



Former India batsman VVS Laxman also extended greetings on Raksha Bandhan.
“Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of #RakshaBandhan, a beautiful festival that exalts the eternal bonding between brothers and sisters. A bond of love, a bond of togetherness, it's a thread that binds life and hearts. Wishing joy and love to all,” he said.

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh wrote,” Behnas are the real gehnas let’s love them, treasure them, look after them and fulfill all our promises to them! Happy Rakshabandhan.”

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Manny Pacquiao Loses To Yordenis Ugás By Unanimous Decision

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Bajrang Punia Haryana Raksha Bandhan/Rakhis Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos