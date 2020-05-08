Rakitic And Sevilla Have Absolutely Nothing – Monchi Dismisses Transfer Talk

Sevilla sporting director Monchi dismissed speculation linking the club with a move for Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic, saying there was "absolutely nothing" to the transfer talk.
Rakitic, 32, has been linked with a move away from Barca, where he arrived from Sevilla in 2014.
The Croatia international is contracted at Camp Nou until 2021, but Sevilla are reported to be interested in the midfielder.
However, Monchi rubbished the suggestions and said there was nothing to the speculation.
"I'm not going to discover who Ivan Rakitic is - we're friends," he told Muchodeporte on Thursday.
"Rakitic and Sevilla have absolutely nothing, to be honest. I've spoken to Ivan once or twice about his family and he's asked about mine.
"Now is not the time. Honestly, there's absolutely nothing at the moment.
"Everything that is going on at Barcelona has nothing to do with Sevilla."
Rakitic has won four LaLiga titles and a Champions League among numerous other trophies at Barcelona.
