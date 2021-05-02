Rajasthan Royals Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Live Streaming: Likely XIs, Head-to-head, How To Watch IPL 2021 Match

In a desperate attempt to arrest their slide, SunRisers Hyderabad have thrust Kane Williamson into the leadership role by removing David Warner as they take on Rajasthan Royals, who are also struggling like them, in Delhi on Sunday.

In a surprise move, SRH removed struggling Australian batsman Warner from the captaincy on the eve of the match as the side have lost five of the six matches under him this IPL season.

The Royals are not faring any better as they have managed to win only two matches out of the six they have played. No wonder, the Royals are placed seventh just above SRH.

SRH are coming into Sunday's match after losing their last two matches including the Super Over defeat against Chennai Super Kings.

The Sanju Samson-led RR lack consistency. They notched up their first win in their second game and lost their next two matches before winning again -- against a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders.

In their last match against Mumbai Indians, the top-order did a decent job to put up 171 for 4 but their bowling let them down. They let MI batsmen score freely to lose by seven wickets with nine balls to spare.

Head-to-head: This will be their 14th meeting. Sunrisers Hyderabad lead the head-to-head record 7-6. Last season, SRH beat RR by eight wickets while in the reverse fixture, the Royals returned won by five wickets.

Match and telecast details:

Match: 28th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Date: May 2 (Sunday), 2021.

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

TV Channels: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Likely XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Anuj Rawat, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.

