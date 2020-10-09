Rajasthan Royals Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Score: Will RR Miss Ben Stokes In Sharjah Tonight?

It will be a stiff test for Rajasthan Royals tonight. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje have been a telling pair with the new ball for Delhi Capitals and Axar Patel has filled the big shoes of veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra, who is out of IPL 2020 due to a finger injury. How Smith and Samson handle the pacers will be key. Delhi Capitals are flying high with four wins from five matches. DC's balance has been a talking point in this tournament and that stems from solid contribution from the genuine batsmen in the team. Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant have all contributed but it's skipper Shreyas Iyer who has held the team together in the middle. Marcus Stoinis, the powerful Australian all-rounder, has been a solid asset and DC's greatest advantage is that they haven't depended on one or two players. Rajasthan Royals will still be without Ben Stokes, serving out his last couple of days of quarantine in UAE. Get here live cricket score of Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals. (Live Scorecard | Points Table | News)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine