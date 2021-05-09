Rajasthan Royals Pacer Chetan Sakariya's Father Dies Of COVID-19

Rajasthan Royals' pacer Chetan Sakariya lost his father to COVID-19. The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise on Sunday confimed "that Mr Kanjibhai Sakariya lost his battle with Covid-19 earlier today" in Bhavnagar. (More Cricket News)

He was 42 and was battling the infection for the past few day.

Sakariya, 22, who was part of the Rajasthan Royals camp before the suspension of the IPL 2021, had been attending to his ailing father.

"We're in touch with Chetan and will provide all possible support to him and his family in this difficult time," RR tweeted.

It pains us so much to confirm that Mr Kanjibhai Sakariya lost his battle with Covid-19 earlier today.



We're in touch with Chetan and will provide all possible support to him and his family in this difficult time. — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 9, 2021

The Saurashtra Cricket Association also condoled the demise, saying "Everyone at Saurashtra Cricket Association is deeply saddened on the sad demise of cricketer Chetan Sakariya's father."

"...Saurashtra Cricket Association conveys heartfelt condolences to Chetan and prays to the Almighty to give enough strength to everyone in his family to bear the loss and grant eternal peace to the departed noble soul," the cricket body said in a brief statement.

Chetan has played 15 first class matches for Saurashtra, in which he has picked 41 wickets.

Earlier, India women cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy lost both her mother and sister to coronavirus two weeks apart.

