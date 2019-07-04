﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  Rahul Dravid Set To Take Over As Head Of Cricket At NCA: Reports

Rahul Dravid Set To Take Over As Head Of Cricket At NCA: Reports

Rahul Dravid was supposed to don the role from July 1 itself, but due to a conflict of interest issue, his appointment has been delayed as head of cricket of National Cricket Academy.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 July 2019
Rahul Dravid Set To Take Over As Head Of Cricket At NCA: Reports
Dravid is also head coach of the India A and India Under-19 men's teams.
Twitter
Rahul Dravid Set To Take Over As Head Of Cricket At NCA: Reports
outlookindia.com
2019-07-04T19:25:31+0530

Former India captain Rahul Dravid is finally reportedly set to take over as the National Cricket Academy's (Bengaluru) head of cricket, a position which he was scheduled to join on July 1. The tenure of his contract has not yet been revealed yet, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

(HIGHLIGHTS | POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE)

Dravid is also head coach of the India A and India Under-19 men's teams, since 2015. According to reports, he will continue with those roles, but will need to delegate coaching duties at times.

The delay happened due BCCI ombudsman DK Jain determining that cricketers will have to work for a single post, and not for multiple ones; like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag.

According to BCCI's constitution, an individual cannot hold multiple positions at the same time. So under this clause, Dravid falls under the scanner of conflict of interest, as he is an India Cements employee.

ALSO READ: Why The Indian Cricket Team Will Miss Rahul Dravid As Coach

The "conflict of interest" clause explained under rule 38 (4) – in BCCI's new constitution (uploaded on the website) – states, "It is clarified that no individual may occupy more than one of the following posts at a single point of time except where prescribed under these rules: a) player (current), (b) selector/member of the cricket committee, (c) team official, (d) commentator, (e) match official, (f) administrator/office-bearer… (p) owner of a cricket academy.”

According to The Hindu, Dravid has taken a leave of absence from India Cements, as he will serve as head of NCA.

It all started when Sanjeev Gupta (a former member of the MP Cricket Association) lodged conflict cases against Tendulkar, Ganguly and Laxman. He had also alleged the same about Dravid too, in a written complaint to Jain and Committee of Administrators (COA) on June 30.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rahul Dravid Cricket World Cup 2019 Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : MLA Nitesh Rane Taken Into Police Custody For Pouring Mud On Engineer
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters