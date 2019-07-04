Rahul Dravid Set To Take Over As Head Of Cricket At NCA: Reports

Former India captain Rahul Dravid is finally reportedly set to take over as the National Cricket Academy's (Bengaluru) head of cricket, a position which he was scheduled to join on July 1. The tenure of his contract has not yet been revealed yet, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

Dravid is also head coach of the India A and India Under-19 men's teams, since 2015. According to reports, he will continue with those roles, but will need to delegate coaching duties at times.

The delay happened due BCCI ombudsman DK Jain determining that cricketers will have to work for a single post, and not for multiple ones; like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag.

According to BCCI's constitution, an individual cannot hold multiple positions at the same time. So under this clause, Dravid falls under the scanner of conflict of interest, as he is an India Cements employee.

The "conflict of interest" clause explained under rule 38 (4) – in BCCI's new constitution (uploaded on the website) – states, "It is clarified that no individual may occupy more than one of the following posts at a single point of time except where prescribed under these rules: a) player (current), (b) selector/member of the cricket committee, (c) team official, (d) commentator, (e) match official, (f) administrator/office-bearer… (p) owner of a cricket academy.”

According to The Hindu, Dravid has taken a leave of absence from India Cements, as he will serve as head of NCA.

It all started when Sanjeev Gupta (a former member of the MP Cricket Association) lodged conflict cases against Tendulkar, Ganguly and Laxman. He had also alleged the same about Dravid too, in a written complaint to Jain and Committee of Administrators (COA) on June 30.