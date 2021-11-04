Rahul Dravid A 'Stalwart Of Indian Cricket': Rohit Sharma Congratulates New Head Coach

Rohit Sharma on Wednesday welcomed the appointment of Rahul Dravid as the head coach national cricket team and hailed the batting great as "a stalwart of Indian cricket." (More Cricket News)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCC) appointed Dravid as the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team. Dravid will replace Ravi Shastri at the helm and will closely work with Rohit, who is likely to become the new India T20 captain after the stepping down of Virat Kohli.

“We were playing the game (against Afghanistan), so I had no idea (about it). Congratulations to him (Rahul Dravid) for coming back in a different capacity in the Indian team, we look forward to work with him,” Rohit said at the virtual press conference.

Dravid, 47, who was working as the head of the National Cricket Academy, has been appointed for a period of two years till the 2023 50-over World Cup in India.

He will take charge from the upcoming home series against New Zealand, starting November 17.

“He (Dravid) is a stalwart of Indian cricket and it will be nice working with him in future,” quipped Rohit, who played an important knock of 74 in India's 66-run win against Afghanistan in a Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi, UAE.