Rafael Nadal Pulls Out Of Cincinnati Masters After Winning Rogers Cup

Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Western & Southern Open after winning the Rogers Cup.

Omnisport 12 August 2019
Rafael Nadal claimed his 35th ATP Masters 1000 title with a 6-3 6-0 thrashing of Daniil Medvedev in the final in Montreal on Sunday.
outlookindia.com
2019-08-12T10:21:28+0530

Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Western & Southern Open after winning the Rogers Cup.

The world number two claimed his 35th ATP Masters 1000 title with a 6-3 6-0 thrashing of Daniil Medvedev in the final in Montreal on Sunday.

But, after his run in Canada, Nadal has opted to skip the tournament in Cincinnati, where he won the title in 2013.

"World number two Rafael Nadal, our 2013 champion, has withdrawn from #CincyTennis citing fatigue," read a tweet from the tournament account.

Both Rogers Cup champions have decided not to play the event, with Bianca Andreescu also withdrawing.

ALSO READ: Rafael Nadal Passes Roger Federer For Most ATP Masters 1000 Finals

Lucky loser Mikhail Kukushkin has taken Nadal's place in the draw, with Kei Nishikori in the same quarter and Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem and the returning Andy Murray in the same half.

Murray will make his singles return in a first-round clash against Richard Gasquet on Monday.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic and seven-time winner Roger Federer are on the other side of the draw.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
