December 22, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Quinton de Kock Does Not Want South Africa Test Captaincy On Long-Term Basis

Quinton de Kock Does Not Want South Africa Test Captaincy On Long-Term Basis

White-ball skipper Quinton de Kock says he only agreed to take over as South Africa Test captain on a temporary basis.

Omnisport 22 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Quinton de Kock Does Not Want South Africa Test Captaincy On Long-Term Basis
Quinton De Kock will take on the duties for the encounters with Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Australia, replacing Faf du Plessis after the batsman stepped down in February.
File Photo
Quinton de Kock Does Not Want South Africa Test Captaincy On Long-Term Basis
outlookindia.com
2020-12-22T08:48:01+05:30

Quinton de Kock says he has too much on his plate to be South Africa Test captain on a long-term basis. (More Cricket News)

The Proteas' white-ball skipper this month agreed to lead his country in the longest format for the 2020-21 season.

De Kock will take on the duties for the encounters with Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Australia, replacing Faf du Plessis after the batsman stepped down in February.

Wicketkeeper-batsman De Kock ruled out staying on as captain, but is happy to fill in until a full-time successor to Du Plessis is appointed.

"When they [the South Africa selectors] told me the situation that we were in, I understood where they were coming from," De Kock said ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka, which starts on Boxing Day.

"Obviously, I didn't accept it immediately. I did think about it and I understood, it's just for now. For this season. It's not a long-term thing.

"It's just [until] when we get someone who really puts up their hand, they will take over. The guys are looking for a long-term leadership role. I won't be doing that.

"There does seem a lot on my plate but I am quite happy to do it for now."

De Kock revealed he will retain the gloves in Test cricket, so it appears Kyle Verreynne will have to be patient before he is handed a debut.

"I wasn't going to keep in the ODIs against England. We were going to give someone else a chance and now that I am looking after the Test team, we are looking at ways to get a lot of things off my shoulders," De Kock said.

"But in Test cricket, I need to be there as keeper."

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Premier League Report: Tammy Abraham Struck Twice As Chelsea Beat West Ham 3-0

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Quinton de Kock Cricket Cricket South Africa Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Sports South Africa national cricket team Sri Lanka national cricket team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos