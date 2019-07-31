Punjab Sports Minister Orders Probe Into Alleged Delay Of Harbhajan Singh's Khel Ratna Award Nomination Papers Delay

After the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) rejection of Harbhajan Singh's Khel Ratna award nomination has led to an inquiry ordered by the Punjab government. This comes after the former India national cricket team player alleged that the delay in paperwork was due to the state's sports department, which has led to the rejection. The nomination was rejection on grounds that the documents reached late.

The off-spinner requested the state's Sports minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi help in the matter. Sodhi ordered a probe in the incident.

"I have ordered an inquiry into the matter. The director (Sports) has been tasked to carry out the inquiry," Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi told PTI Wednesday.

In a video uploaded on his Twitter handle, the 39-year-old stated that he had submitted his documents on time to the Punjab Sports department for the award.

"I have come to know through media that a file recommending my name for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award sent by Punjab government to the Centre has been rejected with the reason being that papers reached very late," Harbhajan said.

"I have come to know that because of delay, my nomination will not be considered for this award this time and because of which I will not get this award," he rued.

According to him, he gave the documents on March 20.

"As far as I (can) recollect, I submitted papers on March 20 with your (Sodhi) office and this form was supposed to reach Delhi within 10-15 days and why it was not submitted timely. Had this form submitted timely, I probably would have got the award this year which comes as a motivation and encouragement for any sportsperson," he further said.

Harbhajan requested the minister to re-send his application for next year.

"If such delays continue to take place then players will lag behind which is not right and I hope you (Sodhi) will take action on it and forward my nomination again to the government of India," said Harbhajan.

(PTI Inputs)