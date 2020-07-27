PUBG Under Scanner, A Ban Will Be Massive Blow For Online Gamers

In what could be a massive setback to online gamers in India, a ban of the popular PUBG Mobile game will impact players who play it for fun and professionally.

The Indian government has made a list of 275 Chinese applications - including PUBG - which will be examined for any violation of national security and user privacy. This comes after the recent ban on 59 Chinese apps, which includes TikTok.

The recent developments are happening simultaneously with the geopolitical tensions between India and China. According to Economic Times, official sources have revealed that more Chinese apps are being investigated regarding their funding. "Some of these apps have been red-flagged due to security reasons while others have been listed for violation of data sharing and privacy concerns," an official told Economic Times.

PUBG MOBILE not only familiarized the audience with gameplay but went on to create established players today who have successful careers as gamers here in India. Some

of the professional gaming careers PUBG MOBILE has fueled include, Aaditya ‘Dynamo

Gaming’ Sawant who currently has over 7.5M subscribers, Naman ‘MortaL’ Mathur, who has over 5M subscribers and Ronny ‘Rawknee’ Dasgupta, who has over 1.8M subscribers, to name a few.

The primary aspect that distinguished PUBG MOBILE is the large and loyal community the game has fostered over the span of two years. From an avid following across social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to popular gamers streaming, debating, and putting forth consistent tips and tricks on the new features available, there is more information out there than one can take in.

The second wave of users that further enlarged our community can be credited to the inception of PUBG MOBILE LITE. This specific gaming experience was specially curated for lower-spec mobile users. PUBG MOBILE LITE was created to be a game that can run on phones having just a 2GB ram, along with dedicated features and optimizations for phones with low specs and regions with limited connectivity. This brought in a whole bunch of new users into our community.

The massive base of enthusiastic gamers also gave rise to an opportunity for PUBG

MOBILE tournaments. No other esports brand in India has ever received the level of enthusiasm as us when it comes to attendance and viewership. The PUBG MOBILE

INDIA SERIES(PMIS) and the PUBG MOBILE Club Open (PMCO) are the two biggest tournaments we had in India in 2019, both of which clocked well over 50M views.

The Indian cricket team also has a huge PUBG fan following, with players like KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey amongst them.