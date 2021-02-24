February 24, 2021
Corona
PSL 2021: Shahid Afridi Not Happy With ICC COVID-19 Rule

Some other players in the PSL have also expressed surprise over the ICC rule which is being enforced because of the pandemic

PTI 24 February 2021
Shahid Afridi
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2021-02-24T17:50:40+05:30

Pakistan's flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi is not pleased with the International Cricket Council (ICC) rule that bars umpires from taking caps from players during a match due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (More Cricket News)

The former Pakistan captain, who is playing for Multan Sultans in the ongoing Pakistan Super League here, was not happy on Tuesday night when, during their match against Peshawar Zalmi, the umpires refused to take his cap when he came on to bowl.

"Dear ICC wondering why the umpires are not allowed to hold the bowler's cap even though they are in the same bubble as the players and management and even shake hands at the end of the game?" he tweeted on Wednesday.

Some other players in the PSL have also expressed surprise over the ICC rule which is being enforced because of the pandemic.

Bayern Munich Star Robert Lewandowski Heads Nominees For Laureus World Sportsman Of The Year Award

Shahid Afridi Pakistan ICC (International Cricket Council) COVID-19 Coronavirus Pakistan Super League (PSL)

