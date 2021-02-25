PSL 2021, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators, Pakistan Super League Match

After chasing down Sultan Multans' 193/4 with ease, a confident-looking Peshawar Zalmi take on bottom-placed Quetta Gladiators in the eighth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021. (More Cricket News)

The Wahab Riaz-led outfit started their season with a four-wicket defeat to Lahore Qalandars in a low-scoring match, but their batsmen soon found ways to score in the very next outing. Their bowlers conceded runs in heap, but the top three batsmen -- Imam-ul-Haq (48), Kamran Akmal (37) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (53) -- got runs as they reached the target against Multan in 19 overs.

For Gladiators, their season already looked doomed after suffering humiliating defeats to Karachi Kings, by seven wickets and Qalandars, by nine wickets. In their first match, Sarfaraz Ahmed's side failed to defend 121 against Kings. The season's runners-up, then, ran into Fakhar Zaman-Mohammad Hafeez duo in the next match.

Match and telecast details

Match: 8th match of Pakistan Super League 2021 between Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators.

Date: February 26 (Friday), 2021

Time: 8:30 PM IST/8:00 PM local

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

TV Channels: Sony Six/HD

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Squads

Peshawar Zalmi:

Playing XI in the last match: Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz (c), Saqib Mahmood, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Imran.

Bench: Ravi Bopara, Amad Butt, David Miller, Umaid Asif, Abrar Ahmed, Waqar Salamkheil, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Mohammad Imran.

Quetta Gladiators:

Playing XI in the last match: Tom Banton, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Chris Gayle, Saim Ayub, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood.

Bench: Qais Ahmad, Naseem Shah, Arish Ali Khan, Abdul Nasir, Usman Khan.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine