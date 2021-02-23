PSL 2021, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Peshawar Zalmi Vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League Match

After suffering similar defeats in their respective season openers, Peshawar Zalmi play host to Multan Sultans in the fifth match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 in Lahore today. (More Cricket News)

Zalmi, arguably the most consistent outfit in the PSL history, lost to last season's finalists Lahore Qalanders on Sunday by four wickets after posting 140/6, batting first. Skipper Wahab Riaz and Saqib Mahmood took a couple of wickets each, but defending 140 was always a tricky one. And they ran into Pakistan veteran Mohammad Hafeez and Afghan star Rashid Khan. The 2017 winners will hope for a better show from their batsmen, especially from openers Imam-ul-Haq and Kamran Akmal, tonight. Seasoned Shoaib Malik and Ravi Bopara, who scored 26 and 50 in their first match, will be confident of scoring big.

The Sultans also lost in a similar fashion, failing to defend a smallish total against two-time champions Islamabad United in their first match on Sunday. Despite a 53-ball 71 at the top of the innings, United managed only 150/8. Their two big foreign recruits Chris Lynn and James Vince failed to make an impact even as veteran Shahid Afridi got out for a first-ball duck. Carlos Brathwaite did manage a 14-ball 22 but the Windies big-hitter ran out of deliveries. Then, they were stunned by rearguard actions from Lewis Gregory (49) and Faheem Ashraf (22). Afridi, who failed with the ball, however, took two wickets for figures of 2/24.

Check match and telecast details here:

Match: 5th match of Pakistan Super League 2021 between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans.

Date: February 23 (Tuesday), 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST/7:00 PM local

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

TV Channels: Sony Six/HD

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Playing XIs in the last match:

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Imam-ul-Haq, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Wahab Riaz (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Imran

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Chris Lynn, James Vince, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Umar, Sohaibullah.

Likely XIs:

Peshawar Zalmi: Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal (wk), Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Wahab Riaz (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Imran.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Chris Lynn, James Vince, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Roussouw, Khusdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Umar, Sohaibullah.

Squads:

Peshawar Zalmi: Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal (wk), Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Wahab Riaz (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Imran, David Miller, Mohammad Irfan, Umaid Asif, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abrar Ahmed, Waqar Salamkheil, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Mohammad Imran.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Chris Lynn, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Umar, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Adam Lyth, Imran Tahir, Usman Qadir, Imran Khan, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dhani.

