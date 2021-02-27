PSL 2021, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Karachi Kings Vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League T20 Cricket Match

After a break of two days, defending champions Karachi Kings will look to register their second win of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 season when they take on Multan Sultans in the first match of the Saturday double-header. (More Cricket News)

Kings started their title defence with an emphatic seven-wicket win over Quetta Gladiators in the first match of the season, then suffered a five-wicket defeat against Islamabad United on Wednesday.

For the Sultans, the season effectively started on Friday with their first win -- a seven-wicket victory -- against Lahore Qalanders thanks to fifties from skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Pakistan international Sohaib Maqsood. They had previously tasted defeats at the hands of United, by three wickets and Peshawar Zalmi, by six wickets.

Check match and telecast details:

Match: 9th match of Pakistan Super League 2021 between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans.

Date: February 27 (Saturday), 2021

Time: 2:30 PM IST/2:00 PM local

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

TV Channels: Sony Six/HD

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Likely XIs:

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Daniel Christian, Mohammad Nabi, Joe Clarke (wk), Colin Ingram, Imad Wasim (c), Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Waqas Maqsood, Arshad Iqbal.

Sultan Multans: Mohammad Rizwan ( c & wk), Chris Lynn, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dhani.

Playing XIs in the last match:

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Joe Clarke (wk), Colin Ingram, Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Imad Wasim (c), Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Waqas Maqsood, Arshad Iqbal.

Sultan Multans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Chris Lynn, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohail Khan, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dhani.

Squads

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Daniel Christian, Mohammad Nabi, Joe Clarke (wk), Colin Ingram, Imad Wasim (c), Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Waqas Maqsood, Arshad Iqbal, Chadwick Walton, Zeeshan Malik, Mohammad Ilyas, Danish Aziz, Qasim Akram, Noor Ahmad.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Chris Lynn, James Vince, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dhani, Sohail Khan, Adam Lyth, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan, Shan Masood, Sohaibullah, Mohammad Umar.

