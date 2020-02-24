PSL 2020: Watch Azam Khan, Son Of Pakistan Legend Moin Khan, Running With Inverted Bat - VIDEO

Azam Khan, son of former Pakistan cricketer Moin Khan, has been making headlines in the 2020 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). (More Cricket News)
On Sunday, Azam drew special attention after completing his run with the bat inverted. He played a well-compiled knock of 46 runs and helped Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings at the National Stadium in Karachi.
The video of the run went viral on social media with many Twitter users saying Azam has "redefined" cricket with his innovative way of completing the run.
If you hold the bat upside down, you get to the crease early— Faizan Rasul (@FaizanRasul11) February 23, 2020
The Legend Azam Khan#PSLV2020 pic.twitter.com/JiXsIHIeOk
The 21-year-old batsman has often been criticised owing to his body weight and also been accused of being favoured because of being son of Moin.
Sarfaraz Ahmed and Azam were involved in a fourth-wicket stand of 85 runs and helped Quetta Gladiators secure a five-wicket win against Karachi Kings. The Kings posted a total of 156 for 9 which the Gladiators chased down with an over to spare.
Azam was named the Man of the Match and commentator Ramiz Raza during the post-match presentation ceremony told the 21-year-old: "I had promised to pick you up if you won a Man of the Match award, but I think I need to do some work in the gym to be able to do that."
NZ Vs IND, 1st Test: Mayank Agarwal Given Out For 'Hitting The Ground' - WATCH And You Be The Judge - VIDEO
NZ Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari Hold Fort As India Stare At Certain Defeat
Watch: Ahead Of India Visit, Donald Trump Retweets Video Showing Him As 'Bahubali'
Anti-CAA Protesters, Mostly Women, Block Major Road In Jaffrabad; Metro Gates Shut
Coronavirus Scare: All Inmates Quarantined At ITBP's Delhi Camp Discharged
Barcelona Spain Masters: Saina Newhal, Sameer Verma Enter Quarterfinals, Kidambi Srikanth Loses
It's A Miracle He Survived: Ryan Newman Awake And Speaking After Horror Daytona 500 Crash - VIDEO
PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Ex-FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke Indicted Over World Cup Rights