Monday, Dec 13, 2021
PSG Vs Monaco, Ligue 1 2021-22: Kylian Mbappe Scores 100th Goal For Paris Saint-Germain In 2-0 Win

Kylian Mbappe, at 22 years and 357 days, became the youngest player to score 100 goals for a single team in Ligue 1. Courtesy this win, PSG extended their lead to 13 points ahead of second-placed Marseille.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe (C) celebrates with Lionel Messi after scoring against Monaco on Sunday in Ligue 1. | AP

2021-12-13T08:40:41+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Published: 13 Dec 2021, Updated: 13 Dec 2021 8:40 am

Kylian Mbappe scored his 100th goal for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), netting a brace as the Ligue 1 leaders beat Monaco 2-0 on Sunday. (More Football News)

The France star, who scored twice midweek in the UEFA Champions League in a 4-1 win against Club Brugge, gave PSG the lead from the penalty spot and doubled his tally just before halftime from Lionel Messi’s assist.

At the age of 22 years and 357 days, Mbappe is the youngest player to score 100 goals for a single team in the French top flight, according to Opta’s analysis of statistics since 1950. The comfortable win increased PSG’s lead over second-place Marseille to 13 points.

PSG had only a couple of chances in the first half and converted both as Mbappe showed no mercy for the club he helped to the French league title in 2017.

The hosts were awarded a penalty after Djibril Sidibe fouled Angel Di Maria. Mbappé took the penalty and beat Monaco goalkeeper Alexander Nübel to break the deadlock in the 11th minute.

Messi initiated the counterattack that led to PSG’s second goal. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner intercepted a pass, ran past defenders before setting up Mbappe, who curled a shot into the back of the net.

DIENG SCREAMER

Senegal striker Bamba Dieng scored with a stunning acrobatic volley as Marseille won 2-0 at Strasbourg to move up to second. Jorge Sampaoli’s team broke the deadlock near the hour-mark when Dieng connected with a cross from Luis Henrique and unleashed his right-footed bicycle kick.

Dieng was also at the start of the move, having recovered the ball in midfield. It was Dieng’s first goal since September after he went through a nine-match goalless drought. “It was an incredible goal,” Sampaoli said.

Marseille, which boasts the league’s best defense, produced a ninth clean sheet this season. Only Liverpool has done better in the five top European leagues. Defender Duje Caleta-Car sealed Marseille’s win in the 81st, heading home a corner kick from Dimitri Payet at the near post.

The result lifted Marseille one point above third-place Rennes.

LOPES SAVES LYON

Goalkeeper Anthony Lopes kept his team afloat with a pair of decisive saves as Lyon secured a 0-0 draw at defending champion Lille.

Both Lille and Lyon have been inconsistent this season and their midtable contest lacked entertainment throughout the first half, with neither team able to muster a shot at goal at Pierre Mauroy stadium.

Lille pushed hard in the last half-hour and came close to opening the scoring in the 68th minute after Jonathan Ikone found striker Burak Yilmaz, whose shot from close range was parried away by Lopez with a firm hand. Ikone’s effort from the rebound was well over the bar.

Lopes was decisive again three minutes later when he blocked another attempt from Yilmaz, a powerful right-footed effort from the edge of the box. Lille had a couple of extra chances toward the end but lacked a finishing touch.

“We needed to come together collectively. We needed a match that could be a reset in terms of our state of mind,” Lopes said. “We are not far from that.” Lille is now unbeaten in six matches but has won just six of its 18 league games so far.

NICE DOWN RENNES

Nice continued its good form on the road to end a three-match winless run with a 2-1 victory at Rennes, with goals from Kasper Dolberg and Youcef Atal. The Riviera team moved to within one point of Rennes. Nice has claimed 19 of its 30 points away from home. Only PSG has done better away this season (20).

Dolberg scored from the spot then turned provider for Atal. The hosts got one back through Benjamin Bourigeaud’s effort in the 59th and pushed hard for an equalizer but Nice defended well until the end.

BIG WIN FOR METZ

Metz secured an emphatic 4-1 win over fellow struggler Lorient to leapfrog its rival in the relegation zone. Metz’s first win at home this season lifted the club to 18th in the standings, level on points with Lorient.

The hosts got a brilliant start and led 3-0 after 18 minutes. Lorient defender Moritz Jenz injected some suspense into the game with a left-footed shot from very close range in the 68th to reduce the lead but Ibrahima Niane put the game to bed with a fine header from Farid Boulaya’s assist.

OTHER MATCHES

Angers was upset 1-0 at home by Clermont. Mohamed Bayo scored a late penalty to secure three points for his team after Angers dominated without finding a cutting edge. Bordeaux won 2-1 at Troyes.

