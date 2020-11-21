November 21, 2020
Corona
PSG End Lyon's 80-game, Four-year Unbeaten League Streak

Lyon suffered their first Division 1 Feminine defeat in four years, the club's incredible streak halted by rivals Paris Saint-Germain on Friday

Omnisport 21 November 2020
PSG's Marie-Antoinette Katoto scores the winning goal against Lyon
Courtesy: Twitter
Lyon suffered their first Division 1 Feminine defeat in four years, the club's incredible streak halted by rivals Paris Saint-Germain on Friday. (More Football News)

The dominant force of women's football in France and Europe, Lyon's 80-match unbeaten league run – which featured 75 wins – was ended following a 1-0 loss.

Not since December 2016 had Lyon tasted league defeat, the 14-time reigning champions upstaged by PSG 1-0 in the French capital.

PSG got the better of Lyon again at Parc des Princes, where Marie-Antoinette Katoto's 10th-minute goal settled the contest.

With the shock result, PSG moved top of the table by one point ahead of seven-time European champions and Champions League holders Lyon through nine matches.

