PSG End Lyon's 80-game, Four-year Unbeaten League Streak

Lyon suffered their first Division 1 Feminine defeat in four years, the club's incredible streak halted by rivals Paris Saint-Germain on Friday. (More Football News)
The dominant force of women's football in France and Europe, Lyon's 80-match unbeaten league run – which featured 75 wins – was ended following a 1-0 loss.
Not since December 2016 had Lyon tasted league defeat, the 14-time reigning champions upstaged by PSG 1-0 in the French capital.
PSG got the better of Lyon again at Parc des Princes, where Marie-Antoinette Katoto's 10th-minute goal settled the contest.
LA LI-BÉ-RA-TION !!! LA VICTOIRE DANS CE CHOC !! #ðÂÂ£ðÂÂ¦ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¢ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/Kwgo0DxjEe— PSG Féminines (@PSG_Feminines) November 20, 2020
With the shock result, PSG moved top of the table by one point ahead of seven-time European champions and Champions League holders Lyon through nine matches.
@PSG_Feminines 1-0 @OLfeminin @MarieKatoto's goal ends Lyon's 80-game, 4-year unbeaten league run pic.twitter.com/mdTCOayRRM— #UWCL (@UWCL) November 20, 2020
