PSG End Lyon's 80-game, Four-year Unbeaten League Streak

Lyon suffered their first Division 1 Feminine defeat in four years, the club's incredible streak halted by rivals Paris Saint-Germain on Friday. (More Football News)

The dominant force of women's football in France and Europe, Lyon's 80-match unbeaten league run – which featured 75 wins – was ended following a 1-0 loss.

Not since December 2016 had Lyon tasted league defeat, the 14-time reigning champions upstaged by PSG 1-0 in the French capital.

PSG got the better of Lyon again at Parc des Princes, where Marie-Antoinette Katoto's 10th-minute goal settled the contest.

LA LI-BÉ-RA-TION !!! LA VICTOIRE DANS CE CHOC !! #ðÂÂ£ðÂÂ¦ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¢ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/Kwgo0DxjEe — PSG Féminines (@PSG_Feminines) November 20, 2020

With the shock result, PSG moved top of the table by one point ahead of seven-time European champions and Champions League holders Lyon through nine matches.

