August 07, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  PSG Boss Thomas Tuchel Sprains Ankle And Fractures Metatarsal In Training

PSG Boss Thomas Tuchel Sprains Ankle And Fractures Metatarsal In Training

There was an injury for PSG ahead of their Champions League quarter-final, but Thomas Tuchel would have been on the sidelines anyway

Omnisport 07 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
PSG Boss Thomas Tuchel Sprains Ankle And Fractures Metatarsal In Training
Thomas Tuchel
Courtesy: Twitter (@PSG_inside)
PSG Boss Thomas Tuchel Sprains Ankle And Fractures Metatarsal In Training
outlookindia.com
2020-08-07T23:30:08+05:30

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel sprained his ankle and broke a bone in his foot during a training session on Thursday. (More Football News)

PSG defeated Sochaux 1-0 in a friendly on Wednesday and upon their return to training the following day, Tuchel sustained the injury to his left foot.

A statement tweeted by the club on Friday read: "Thomas Tuchel was last night the victim of a sprained left ankle with a fracture of the fifth metatarsal during a training session."

PSG are due to take on Atalanta in the Champions League quarter-finals on August 12.

They will fly to Faro on Saturday for a short training camp before travelling to Lisbon, where the rest of Europe's premier club competition will take place, on Tuesday.

PSG were awarded the title when Ligue 1 was cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic in April.

They returned to competitive action last month, beating Saint-Etienne in the Coupe de France final and Lyon in the Coupe de la Ligue showpiece.

Next Story >>

Champions League: N'Golo Kante In But No Willian As Chelsea Squad Land In Munich

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Thomas Tuchel Football Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos