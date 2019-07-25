Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Bengal Warriors Notch Dominating Win Over UP Yoddha

Bengal Warriors trounced UP Yoddha 48-17 to record their biggest victory in the Pro Kabaddi League, starting their campaign on a confident note, on Wednesday.

The raiding duo of Maninder Singh (9 points) and Mohammed Nabibaksh (10 points) troubled the Yodha defence all night and chipped in with crucial contributions.

Baldev Singh put on a solid display of brute strength and toughness and scored 7 tackle points. The UP Yoddha defence had an off night and could muster just five tackle points. Monu Goyat scored six points but didn’t get enough support.

UP Yoddha made a strong start and led 4-0 after first three minutes. But Warriors came back strong as Maninder first made a two-point raid and their defence got their act together. In the first 10 minutes, it was an evenly matched contest as both teams were level 6-6.

The Warriors soon shifted gears and went on a scoring spree. They first inflicted an all out in the 13th minute to lead 13-7 and their defence kept picking points at regular intervals.

Both the defence and raiders of UP Yoddha had a quiet first half as they scored just three and four points respectively. At the end of the first half, Bengal Warriors led 17-9.

Warriors inflicted another all out to lead 22-10. Monu Goyat picked up a raid point in the 23rd minute as UP Yoddha trailed 11-25. Nabibaksh produced an excellent super raid in the 24th minute to give Warriors a commanding 18-point lead as they led 30-12.

The Warriors inflicted another all out to lead 33-13 after 25 minutes. UP Yoddha were looking bereft of ideas to counter the strength and toughness that Warriors posed.

Bengal Warriors inflicted fourth all out of the match in the 37th minute to assert further dominance and opened up a 28-point lead. With less than a minute to go, Mohammed Nabibaksh achieved a super 10 to lead his team to victory.

Warriors will begin their home leg in Kolkata on September 7 whereas UP Yoddha start their home leg on October 5 in Greater Noida.

