Premier League: Liverpool Get Tricky Start To Title Defence - Check Reds' Complete Schedule

Liverpool will have to hit the ground running if they are to make a positive start to their Premier League title defence, but their run-in appears kind. (More Football News)

Jurgen Klopp's Reds won the Premier League at a canter last term, eventually finishing 18 points clear of Manchester City to claim a first top-flight crown in 30 years.

That was their 19th overall league title in English football and now they will be keen to go level with record-holders and bitter rivals Manchester United, whom they do not meet until January 16.

But if they are to match the Red Devils, there is every chance Liverpool will need to effectively traverse an especially difficult – on paper, at least – start to 2020-21.

The Reds begin with the visit of Leeds United, back in the top flight for the first time in 16 years, before then playing back-to-back matches against Chelsea (away) and Arsenal (home).

Our 2020/21 #PLfixtures against last season's top ... pic.twitter.com/60ZZEtqQi8 — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions ) (@LFC) August 20, 2020

A trip to Aston Villa follows, and then they go to Goodison Park for the first Merseyside derby of the campaign on October 17.

They face Manchester City on the road on November 7 in what will likely prove the biggest test of their credentials – though all the aforementioned fixtures come inside the first two months of the season. Liverpool can perhaps take solace in the fact their run-in is relatively accommodating.

After going to Old Trafford on May 1, the Reds have home games against Southampton and Crystal Palace – their final game of the season – either side of trips to West Brom and Burnley. Could that be decisive?



Liverpool's fixtures in full:

September 12 - Liverpool vs Leeds United

September 19 - Chelsea vs Liverpool

September 26 - Liverpool vs Arsenal

October 3 - Aston Villa vs Liverpool

October 17 - Everton vs Liverpool

October 24 - Liverpool vs Sheffield United

October 31 - Liverpool vs West Ham United

November 7 - Manchester City vs Liverpool

November 21 - Liverpool vs Leicester City

November 28 - Brighton vs Liverpool

December 5 - Liverpool vs Wolves

December 12 - Fulham vs Liverpool

December 16 - Liverpool vs Tottenham

December 19 - Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

December 26 - Liverpool vs West Brom

December 28 - Newcastle United vs Liverpool

January 1 - Southampton vs Liverpool

January 13 - Liverpool vs Burnley

January 16 - Liverpool vs Manchester United

January 27 - Tottenham vs Liverpool

January 30 - West Ham vs Liverpool

February 3 - Liverpool vs Brighton

February 6 - Liverpool vs Manchester City

February 13 - Leicester City vs Liverpool

February 20 - Liverpool vs Everton

February 27 - Sheffield United vs Liverpool

March 6 - Liverpool vs Fulham

March 13 - Wolves vs Liverpool

March 20 - Liverpool vs Chelsea

April 3 - Arsenal vs Liverpool

April 10 - Liverpool vs Aston Villa

April 17 - Leeds United vs Liverpool

April 24 - Liverpool vs Newcastle United

May 1 - Manchester United vs Liverpool

May 8 - Liverpool vs Southampton

May 11 - West Brom vs Liverpool

May 15 - Burnley vs Liverpool

May 23 - Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine