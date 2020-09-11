Premier League: Liverpool Get Tricky Start To Title Defence - Check Reds' Complete Schedule

Liverpool will have to hit the ground running if they are to make a positive start to their Premier League title defence, but their run-in appears kind. (More Football News)
Jurgen Klopp's Reds won the Premier League at a canter last term, eventually finishing 18 points clear of Manchester City to claim a first top-flight crown in 30 years.
That was their 19th overall league title in English football and now they will be keen to go level with record-holders and bitter rivals Manchester United, whom they do not meet until January 16.
But if they are to match the Red Devils, there is every chance Liverpool will need to effectively traverse an especially difficult – on paper, at least – start to 2020-21.
The Reds begin with the visit of Leeds United, back in the top flight for the first time in 16 years, before then playing back-to-back matches against Chelsea (away) and Arsenal (home).
Our 2020/21 #PLfixtures against last season's top ...
A trip to Aston Villa follows, and then they go to Goodison Park for the first Merseyside derby of the campaign on October 17.
They face Manchester City on the road on November 7 in what will likely prove the biggest test of their credentials – though all the aforementioned fixtures come inside the first two months of the season. Liverpool can perhaps take solace in the fact their run-in is relatively accommodating.
After going to Old Trafford on May 1, the Reds have home games against Southampton and Crystal Palace – their final game of the season – either side of trips to West Brom and Burnley. Could that be decisive?
Liverpool's fixtures in full:
September 12 - Liverpool vs Leeds United
September 19 - Chelsea vs Liverpool
September 26 - Liverpool vs Arsenal
October 3 - Aston Villa vs Liverpool
October 17 - Everton vs Liverpool
October 24 - Liverpool vs Sheffield United
October 31 - Liverpool vs West Ham United
November 7 - Manchester City vs Liverpool
November 21 - Liverpool vs Leicester City
November 28 - Brighton vs Liverpool
December 5 - Liverpool vs Wolves
December 12 - Fulham vs Liverpool
December 16 - Liverpool vs Tottenham
December 19 - Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
December 26 - Liverpool vs West Brom
December 28 - Newcastle United vs Liverpool
January 1 - Southampton vs Liverpool
January 13 - Liverpool vs Burnley
January 16 - Liverpool vs Manchester United
January 27 - Tottenham vs Liverpool
January 30 - West Ham vs Liverpool
February 3 - Liverpool vs Brighton
February 6 - Liverpool vs Manchester City
February 13 - Leicester City vs Liverpool
February 20 - Liverpool vs Everton
February 27 - Sheffield United vs Liverpool
March 6 - Liverpool vs Fulham
March 13 - Wolves vs Liverpool
March 20 - Liverpool vs Chelsea
April 3 - Arsenal vs Liverpool
April 10 - Liverpool vs Aston Villa
April 17 - Leeds United vs Liverpool
April 24 - Liverpool vs Newcastle United
May 1 - Manchester United vs Liverpool
May 8 - Liverpool vs Southampton
May 11 - West Brom vs Liverpool
May 15 - Burnley vs Liverpool
May 23 - Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
